English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2019: Gauff, 15, battles into second round

By Opta
Coco Gauff overcame fellow teenager Anastasia Potapova in US Open opening round
Coco Gauff overcame fellow teenager Anastasia Potapova in US Open opening round

New York, August 28: Teenage sensation Coco Gauff battled through the opening round at the US Open on her main-draw debut in New York.

Gauff, 15, overcame fellow teenager Anastasia Potapova 3-6 6-2 6-4 at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday.

The American rose to stardom at Wimbledon earlier this year, making the fourth round at the All England Club.

Gauff's main-draw debut at her home major went to plan, but only after a nervy start against the 18-year-old Russian.

The teenagers each committed 16 unforced errors in the opening set before Gauff steadied, eventually moving through in two hours, one minute.

Gauff will face Hungarian Timea Babos in the second round before a potential meeting with world number one and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

More US OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MTP 1 - 0 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue