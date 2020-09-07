Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2020: Zverev 'in shock' after Djokovic default

By Dejan Kalinic
Alexander Zverev was in shock after Novak Djokovic was defaulted
Alexander Zverev was "in shock" after Novak Djokovic was defaulted

New York, September 7: Alexander Zverev was "in shock" after Novak Djokovic was defaulted at the US Open on Sunday (September 6).

World number one Djokovic was stunningly disqualified after hitting a linesperson with a ball during his last-16 clash with Pablo Carreno Busta.

It means there will be a first-time grand slam champion in the men's draw, with Zverev among the contenders at Flushing Meadows.

Speaking after his 6-2 6-2 6-1 thrashing of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the German fifth seed was in disbelief to see Djokovic exit in such a manner.

"I don't think I have ever gotten defaulted yet in my career or in my life. No, I haven't been in a situation like that. But as I said, it's very unlucky, very unfortunate," Zverev told a news conference.

"The decision was made I think by the supervisors, and as I said, they are just doing their job. There is nothing much else I can say to that. I don't know. I mean, I don't know what to say. I'm a little bit in shock right now, to be honest."

Zverev will face either Croatian 27th seed Borna Coric or Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open this year, Zverev said he was excited by the men's draw in New York.

"There's going to be a new grand slam champion. That's all I know right now. There's no past grand slam champions left in the draw," he said.

"It's going to be one of the young guys, I think, if you count Dominic Thiem as a young guy, as well. He obviously has a chance to win, as well.

"Now it gets interesting. Now I think is the time where it gets really interesting. Yeah. I know who is where in the draw. I know who I can play. I know who the rest of the guys can play. Yeah. We'll see where we go from here."

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More