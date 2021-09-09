US Open 2021, Women’s Singles Semifinals: Head-to-head, date, time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming info

In the first semifinal, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez will face second seed and former US Open doubles winner Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, while Greece's Maria Sakkari meets new British number one Emma Raducanu in the second semifinal.

Of the four, Sabalenka and Sakkari made their Grand Slam debuts in 2016 and 2015 respectively, while Raducanu and Fernandez made their career Grand Slam debuts very recently in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

The two semifinals is scheduled to take place on Thursday (September 9) with the winners set to meet in the final on Saturday (September 11).

From head-to-head stats, grand slam records to match information, here myKhel takes a look at everything you need to know about the US Open 2021 Women's Singles Semifinals:

Fernandez vs Sabalenka Head to Head Stats The pair have never faced each other before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock with both eyeing their first ever singles Grand Slam final. Raducanu vs Sakkari Head to Head Stats Like the players from the first semifinal, Raducanu and Sakkari have also not faced each other so far in any tournaments, leaving their head-to-head stats at 0-0. Fernandez, Sakkari, Raducanu and Sabalenka Grand Slam record All four women have never won a singles grand slam title in their career. However, the second seeded Sabalenka has won two grand slam titles in the doubles events - the US Open 2019 and Australia Open earlier this year in 2021. While teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez will be playing their first ever grand slam semifinal, Sakkari and Sabalenka will play their second grand slam semifinals in their careers having reached the last four in French Open and Wimbledon respectively. Road to US Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semifinals 1 Leylah Fernandez First Round: Defeated Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-6, 6-2 Second Round: Defeated Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 7-5, 7-5 Third Round: Defeated Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 Fourth Round: Defeated Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 Quarter-final: Defeated Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 Aryna Sabalenka First Round: Defeated Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 Second Round: Defeated Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) 6-3, 6-1 Third Round: Defeated Danielle Collins (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Fourth Round: Defeated Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-4, 6-1 Quarter-final: Defeated Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 6-1, 6-4 Road to US Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semifinal 2 Maria Sakkari First Round: Defeated Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) 6-4, 6-3 Second Round: Defeated Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-4, 6-2 Third Round: Defeated Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4, 6-3 Fourth Round: Defeated Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 Quarter-final: Defeated Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4, 6-4 Emma Raducanu First Round: Defeated Stefani Vogele (Switzerland) 6-2, 6-3 Second Round: Defeated Zhang Shuai (China) 6-2, 6-4 Third Round: Defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 6-0, 6-1 Fourth Round: Defeated Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1 Quarter-final: Defeated Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3, 6-4 Date, venue, timings and telecast information When and where is the US Open women's singles semifinal taking place? The two semifinals will take place on Thursday (September 9) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City. What time does US Open 2021 women's semifinals start in India? The US Open women's singles semifinals is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 10) morning in India with Fernandez vs Sabalenka set to start at 4:30 AM IST and Raducanu vs Sakkari is set to start at 5:45 AM IST. Which channel will telecast the US Open 2021 women's singles semifinal in India? Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for US Open in India. And the matches will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. How to stream US Open Women's Singles Final in India? The match can be streamed using Disney+ HotStar VIP or Premium subscription.