US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

By MyKhel Staff

The US Open 2025 is set for a blockbuster finish as fans gear up for the men's doubles and women's singles finals at Flushing Meadows.

After two weeks of high-octane tennis, thrilling rallies, and dramatic finishes, the stage is perfectly set for champions to be crowned.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming Where and When to Watch Doubles Men s and Women s Final on TV and Online

With both teams displaying grit and chemistry throughout the tournament, fans can expect an intense battle for the Grand Slam title.

US Open 2025 Doubles Live Streaming: How to Watch US Open Final on TV and Online?

In the men's doubles final, the experienced pairing of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers [5] will face the in-form duo of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury [6] on Saturday, September 6 at 9:30 PM IST.

The action continues into the early hours of Sunday with the women's singles final, where World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova [8] in a high-stakes clash on Sunday, September 7 at 1:30 AM IST.

The matches will be Telecast in India on Star Sports network, and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

Sabalenka will be looking to cement her dominance with another Slam, while Anisimova aims to script her biggest career triumph on one of tennis's grandest stages.

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 19:15 [IST]
