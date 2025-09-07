England's Lack Of Focus And Concentration Criticised By Tuchel Following Win Over Andorra

US Open 2025 Prize Money: How much Cash Award will Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner win at Grand Slam? Full Breakdown of Prize Money By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 11:33 [IST]

The US Open 2025 men's singles final features a thrilling showdown between world No.1 Jannik Sinner and world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner, the defending champion, has played dominating tennis on hard courts, having won the last four hard-court Grand Slam titles.

He secured his place in the final by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. His relentless and composed style makes him a formidable opponent. On the other side, Alcaraz, who won the US Open in 2022, has not lost a set throughout the tournament and recently claimed a key victory over Novak Djokovic on hard courts. The winner of this climactic match will not only claim the US Open trophy but also the ATP world No.1 ranking, adding immense stakes to this highly anticipated clash.

In the women's singles final, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka defends her title against American Amanda Anisimova, the eighth seed. Sabalenka, having won the US Open previously in 2024, brings a combination of power and precision. Anisimova, showing marked improvement, aims to capture her maiden Grand Slam title on home soil. Their final promises intense competition at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open 2025 Prize Money

The 2025 US Open tennis tournament features a record-breaking total prize money pool of $90 million, up 20% from $75 million in 2024.

Both the men's and women's singles champions will each earn $5 million, a 39% increase from the previous year. The runner-up in singles receives $2.5 million, while semi-finalists get $1.26 million. Even first-round losers in the main singles draw walk away with $110,000, underscoring the broad growth in payouts across all rounds.

Doubles champions (men's and women's teams) will split $1 million per team, and mixed doubles champions also earn $1 million to share. Qualifying rounds losers also benefit, with first-round qualifying exits paid $27,500.

This milestone makes the 2025 US Open the highest-paying tennis event in history, with significant prize money boosts across every stage of the tournaments for all player categories, reinforcing its status at the pinnacle of tennis competition and player remuneration.

US Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR) INR in Crores/Lakhs Champion $5,000,000 ₹44,08,50,000 ₹44.09 Crores Finalist $2,500,000 ₹22,04,25,000 ₹22.04 Crores Semi-finalist $1,260,000 ₹11,19,34,200 ₹11.19 Crores Quarter-finalist $660,000 ₹5,81,82,200 ₹5.82 Crores Round of 16 $400,000 ₹3,52,68,000 ₹3.53 Crores Round of 32 $237,000 ₹2,08,89,390 ₹2.09 Crores Round of 64 $154,000 ₹1,35,77,180 ₹1.36 Crores Round of 128 $110,000 ₹96,98,700 ₹96.99 Lakhs