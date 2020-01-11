Tennis
US Open champion Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open

By Nicholas Mcgee
Bianca Andreescu, winner of the 2019 US Open, has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a knee injury.
Melbourne, January 11: Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of a knee problem.

Andreescu sustained the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, from which she withdrew after retiring in her match with Karoliona Pliskova.

The Canadian, who stunned Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 US Open, explained that she and her doctors decided she had not made enough progress in her rehabilitation to play at the year's first grand slam in Melbourne.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: "Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen.

"My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year.

"It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon."

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
