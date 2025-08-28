Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

US Open: Raducanu reaches third round with confident win By Chloe Horswill Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 0:01 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Emma Raducanu made light work of her second-round clash with Janice Tjen at the US Open with a straight-sets victory.

The Brit is through to the third round for the first time since her 2021 triumph after a 6-2 6-1 win in just one hour at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Raducanu started strongly, earning an early break on her way to a 3-0 lead, though she had to dig deep to defend three break points to do so.

Tjen's fightback came too late in the first set, and another vital break of serve for Raducanu saw her convert set point to take the lead.

The second followed a similar pattern, though Raducanu showed no give this time as she reeled off the first five games.

She fell just short of a bagel, despite taking the lead in the sixth game, as Tjen held serve, only for Raducanu to comfortably serve out the match.

"Super dangerous opponent," Raducanu said in her on-court interview.

"She was playing extremely well, and I thought any ball that I put mid-court that was not necessarily good enough. She just put away easy. So, I was really pleased with how I performed today."

The 22-year-old will face either number nine seed Elena Rybakina or another qualifier in Tereza Valentova in the next round.

Elsewhere, Emma Navarro is also through to the third round after a 6-2 6-1 victory over compatriot Caty McNally.

Data Debrief: Raducanu races on through

For the third time in 2025, Raducanu is through to the third round of a grand slam, but she will already be hoping to progress even further having not made it beyond the third round in any of this year's majors.

She has dropped just six games to reach the third round; it is the fewest games she has dropped to reach that stage of a major during her career.

Her best result since her stunning run to the 2021 title came at Wimbledon last year (fourth round), and she will be keen to better that at Flushing Meadows.