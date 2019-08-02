Vekic overcomes Azarenka in San Jose, Mertens exits

Azarenka went down to fifth seed Vekic 4-6, 3-6, at the WTA Premier event played on hard-courts in San Jose, California.

Both players created eight break-point opportunities, but Vekic made the most of hers, converting five compared to Azarenka's three.

The Croatian moved into the quarter-finals, where qualifier Kristie Ahn awaits.

Ahn caused an upset with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Belgian third seed Elise Mertens.

Another seed, Danielle Collins, was also resoundingly beaten, suffering a 6-2 6-0 loss to Zheng Saisai.

Zheng will meet Amanda Anisimova after the 17-year-old fourth seed cruised past Madison Brengle 6-2 6-2.