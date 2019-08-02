English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vekic overcomes Azarenka in San Jose, Mertens exits

By
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka suffered a second-round loss to Donna Vekic at the Silicon Valley Classic.

California, August 2: Victoria Azarenka was beaten by Donna Vekic at the Silicon Valley Classic, while two seeds made second-round exits on Thursday.

Azarenka went down to fifth seed Vekic 4-6, 3-6, at the WTA Premier event played on hard-courts in San Jose, California.

Both players created eight break-point opportunities, but Vekic made the most of hers, converting five compared to Azarenka's three.

The Croatian moved into the quarter-finals, where qualifier Kristie Ahn awaits.

Ahn caused an upset with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Belgian third seed Elise Mertens.

Another seed, Danielle Collins, was also resoundingly beaten, suffering a 6-2 6-0 loss to Zheng Saisai.

Zheng will meet Amanda Anisimova after the 17-year-old fourth seed cruised past Madison Brengle 6-2 6-2.

More VICTORIA AZARENKA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue