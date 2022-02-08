Veterans Verdasco and Anderson win at Argentina and Dallas Opens

Buenos Aires, February 8: Serbian fifth seed Dusan Lajovic fought back from a set down to triumph over Benoit Paire in the Argentina Open first round while Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco also progressed on Monday (February 7).
Lajovic, who is currently ranked 37th in the world, beat 50th-ranked Paire 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in just over two hours in Buenos Aires.
In a tight match, the Serbian got the edge in the third-set tiebreak as his first serve seldom let him down.
Former top 10 player Verdasco, now 38-years-old, defeated Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-4 3-6 6-1 in two hours and two minutes.
Serbian eighth seed Laslo Dere got past compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 1-6 6-1, while Argentine pair Federico Coria and Francisco Cerundolo also progressed.
Meanwhile at the Dallas Open, veteran South African Kevin Anderson proved too good for Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4.
The 35-year-old former US Open and Wimbledon finalist sent down 21 aces as he won in little over an hour.
Emerging American Brandon Nakashima defeated Australian John Millman 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in the first round.
⚡️ Solid work for Anderson ⚡️— Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 7, 2022
🇿🇦 @KAndersonATP turns in a stellar performance in our first Main Draw match, closing out Sam Querrey >> 6-4, 6-4. #DALOpen pic.twitter.com/32Jaly7F3a
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.