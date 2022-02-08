Veterans Verdasco and Anderson win at Argentina and Dallas Opens

Lajovic, who is currently ranked 37th in the world, beat 50th-ranked Paire 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in just over two hours in Buenos Aires.

In a tight match, the Serbian got the edge in the third-set tiebreak as his first serve seldom let him down.

Former top 10 player Verdasco, now 38-years-old, defeated Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-4 3-6 6-1 in two hours and two minutes.

Serbian eighth seed Laslo Dere got past compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 1-6 6-1, while Argentine pair Federico Coria and Francisco Cerundolo also progressed.

Meanwhile at the Dallas Open, veteran South African Kevin Anderson proved too good for Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4.

The 35-year-old former US Open and Wimbledon finalist sent down 21 aces as he won in little over an hour.

Emerging American Brandon Nakashima defeated Australian John Millman 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in the first round.

⚡️ Solid work for Anderson ⚡️



🇿🇦 @KAndersonATP turns in a stellar performance in our first Main Draw match, closing out Sam Querrey >> 6-4, 6-4. #DALOpen pic.twitter.com/32Jaly7F3a — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 7, 2022