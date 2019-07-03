Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon partnership with Serena Williams

Both Murray, who has already committed to playing in the men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery, and Williams had previously teased the possibility of teaming up in a stunningly high-profile pairing.

Williams sparked laughter in a news conference on Tuesday (July 2) after her opening-round singles win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone, when she was asked about playing alongside Murray and told reporters: "If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it."

Soon after, an adviser to Murray confirmed to Omnisport that the two-time Wimbledon champion would join forces with Williams at the All England Club.

