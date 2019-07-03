Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon partnership with Serena Williams

London, July 3: Andy Murray's management team have confirmed the Briton will partner Serena Williams in this year's mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
Both Murray, who has already committed to playing in the men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery, and Williams had previously teased the possibility of teaming up in a stunningly high-profile pairing.
Williams sparked laughter in a news conference on Tuesday (July 2) after her opening-round singles win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone, when she was asked about playing alongside Murray and told reporters: "If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it."
Soon after, an adviser to Murray confirmed to Omnisport that the two-time Wimbledon champion would join forces with Williams at the All England Club.
This should be fun 👀😆— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 2, 2019
Andy Murray & Serena Williams are confirmed to play mixed doubles at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jEJhwVt5Pe