English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon partnership with Serena Williams

By Opta
Andy Murray and Serena Williams to team up for mixed doubles in Wimbledon
Andy Murray and Serena Williams to team up for mixed doubles in Wimbledon

London, July 3: Andy Murray's management team have confirmed the Briton will partner Serena Williams in this year's mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Both Murray, who has already committed to playing in the men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery, and Williams had previously teased the possibility of teaming up in a stunningly high-profile pairing.

Williams sparked laughter in a news conference on Tuesday (July 2) after her opening-round singles win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone, when she was asked about playing alongside Murray and told reporters: "If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it."

Soon after, an adviser to Murray confirmed to Omnisport that the two-time Wimbledon champion would join forces with Williams at the All England Club.

More ANDY MURRAY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue