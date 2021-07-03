Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer downs battling Norrie

The 39-year-old, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, overcame a third-set wobble to secure a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 triumph amid the familiar surroundings of Centre Court on Saturday (July 3).

British number two Norrie, enjoying a career-best run at the grass-court Grand Slam, tallied four double faults in a first set decided by one break of serve in favour of the Swiss maestro.

Federer's supremacy was first challenged when he faced two break points in his opening service game of the second set, but he clicked into gear to snuff out the threat with four points on the spin.

Finding the fluency that is such a hallmark of his game, Federer looked at ease on a court where success has come so readily to him, the crowd favourite executing his game plan to leave Norrie chasing shadows at the other end.

The third set was a more keenly contested affair as Norrie threw caution to the wind, unleashing some lethal forehand strikes to finally put Federer under some strain, with the seasoned champion broken at the vital moment.

An exchange of breaks early in the fourth suggested a degree of parity in the contest, but Federer accelerated to the finish line to end British interest in the men's draw at this year's tournament.

Data Slam: Double trouble for Norrie

Federer does not need any favours from his opponents but Norrie was all too forthcoming with them on his own serve, despite an otherwise excellent display.

Norrie, ranked 34 in the world, racked up seven double faults and you can scarcely afford to be so charitable against such formidable opposition.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 48/33 Norrie – 34/32

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer –7/0 Norrie – 12/7

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 4/11 Norrie – 2/4

(With OPTA/Wimbledon inputs)