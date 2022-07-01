Wimbledon 2022, July 1 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

On Day 4 (June 30), Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas were some of the seeds progressing to the third round, but there were some notable exits as Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov all lost their second round matches,

The competition on day 5 at the All England Club will see Djokovic look to keep his Wimbledon winning streak in tact, while Heather Watson, Carlos Alcaraz and former champion Angelique Kerber will also be in action on Court 1.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Maria Sakkari, John Isner, Caroline Garcia will be among the players looking to progress to the round of 16.

Plus, India's Sania Mirza will look to bounce back following her first round exit in women's doubles when she returns to the court for mixed doubles second round alongside Mate Pavic. The fifth day of action will see the start of the mixed doubles action.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Diane Parry vs Ons Jabeur - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed by Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson

COURT 1

Heather Watson vs Kaja Juvan - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Angelique Kerber vs Elise Mertens

Followed by Oscar Otte vs Carlos Alcaraz

COURT 2

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Maria Sakkari vs Tatjana Maria

Followed by Jannik Sinner vs John Isner

COURT 3

Irina-Camelia Begu vs Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely

Followed by Shuai Zhang vs Caroline Garcia

COURT 5

Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs Pedro Martinez / John-Patrick Smith - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Dalma Galfi / Dayana Yastremska vs Belinda Bencic / Storm Sanders - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Xinyun Han / Lin Zhu vs Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara

Followed by Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett vs Marcelo Arevalo / Giuliana Olmos

COURT 6

Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Alastair Gray / Ryan Peniston vs Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Anett Kontaveit / Shelby Rogers vs Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

Followed by Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko vs Ben McLachlan / Hao-Ching Chan

COURT 7

Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Hans Hach Verdugo / Philipp Oswald - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Mackenzie McDonald / Botic Van De Zandschulp vs John Peers / Filip Polasek - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

COURT 8

Alicia Barnett / Olivia Nicholls vs Nadiia Kichenok / Raluca Olaru - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski vs Laslo Djere / Dusan Lajovic - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Lukasz Kubot / Szymon Walkow vs Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek

COURT 12

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Tim Van Rijthoven - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis vs Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Marie Bouzkova vs Alison Riske-Amritraj

COURT 14

Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos vs Marta Kostyuk / Tereza Martincova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Aljaz Bedene / Soonwoo Kwon vs Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza vs David Vega Hernandez / Natela Dzalamidze

Followed by Rafael Matos / Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia

COURT 15

Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan vs Naiktha Bains / Maia Lumsden - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

William Blumberg / Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Barrientos / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

COURT 16

Aleksandr Nedovyesov / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Dennis Novak vs Jason Kubler - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Maximo Gonzalez / Kaitlyn Christian vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet

Followed by Max Purcell / Storm Sanders vs Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac

COURT 17

Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Viktoria Kuzmova / Arantxa Rus - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Elisabetta Cocciaretto / Viktoriya Tomova vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

Followed by Arthur Fery / Felix Gill vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies

Followed by Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez vs Santiago Gonzalez / Zhaoxuan Yang

COURT 18

Lesia Tsurenko vs Jule Niemeier - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo vs Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Ugo Humbert vs David Goffin

Followed by Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova vs Harriet Dart / Heather Watson

TO BE ARRANGED

Michael Venus / Alicja Rosolska vs Jamie Murray / Venus Williams - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.