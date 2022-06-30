Wimbledon 2022, June 30 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

Day 4 of Wimbledon 2022 will continue with the men's and women's singles second round matches alongside the men's and women's doubles first round matches on Thursday (June 30) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
On Day 3 (June 29), Brits Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu exited the tournament, but the six-time champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the third round. Also, India's Sania Mirza lost her women's doubles first round match.
The men's singles competition on day 4 at the All England Club will see Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in second round action, while the women's singles competition will see world number one Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action.
Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Nick Kyrgios, former champions Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova will be among the players looking to progress to the third round. Plus, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in men's doubles first round action.
Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:
CENTRE COURT
Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)
Followed by Ricardas Berankis vs Rafael Nadal
Followed by Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu
COURT 1
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)
Followed by Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove
Followed by Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper
COURT 2
Paula Badosa vs Irina Bara - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios
Followed by Harriet Dart vs Jessica Pegula
Kirsten Flipkens vs Simona Halep - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)
COURT 3
Ana Bogdan vs Petra Kvitova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Liam Broady vs Diego Schwartzman
Followed by Daniel Elahi Galan vs Roberto Bautista Agut
COURT 4
Anett Kontaveit / Shelby Rogers vs Vivian Heisen / Samantha Murray Sharan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Tomislav Brkic / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Nicholas Monroe / Tommy Paul
Followed by Elisabetta Cocciaretto / Viktoriya Tomova vs Maryna Zanevska / Kimberley Zimmermann
Followed by Alastair Gray / Ryan Peniston vs Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow
COURT 5
Jule Niemeier / Andrea Petkovic vs Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Tim Puetz / Michael Venus vs Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo
Followed by Dalma Galfi / Dayana Yastremska vs Belinda Bencic / Storm Sanders
Followed by William Blumberg / Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Barrientos / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
COURT 6
Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey vs Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos vs Yulia Putintseva / Yanina Wickmayer
Followed by Alize Cornet / Diane Parry vs Magda Linette / Bernarda Pera
Followed by Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis vs Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori
COURT 7
Andre Goransson / Ben McLachlan vs Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe vs Irina-Camelia Begu / Anhelina Kalinina
Followed by Federico Coria / Hugo Dellien vs Tallon Griekspoor / Oscar Otte
COURT 8
Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Ugo Humbert / Adrian Mannarino
Followed by Aliona Bolsova / Ingrid Neel vs Latisha Chan / Samantha Stosur
Followed by Natela Dzalamidze / Aleksandra Krunic vs Anna-Lena Friedsam / Ann Li
COURT 9
Oceane Dodin / Tatjana Maria vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Treat Huey / Franko Skugor vs Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral
Followed by Monique Adamczak / Katarzyna Kawa vs Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac
Followed by Mackenzie McDonald / Botic Van De Zandschulp vs John Peers / Filip Polasek
COURT 10
Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Francisco Cerundolo / Tomas Martin Etcheverry - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Ulrikke Eikeri / Astra Sharma vs Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe
Followed by Kaitlyn Christian / Panna Udvardy vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
Followed by Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo vs Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski
COURT 11
Oksana Kalashnikova / Katarzyna Piter vs Marie Bouzkova / Tereza Mihalikova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Alexander Bublik / Jiri Vesely - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Catherine Harrison / Sabrina Santamaria vs Kaja Juvan / Tamara Zidansek
Followed by Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski vs Laslo Djere / Dusan Lajovic
COURT 12
Alastair Gray vs Taylor Fritz - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina
Followed by Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima
COURT 14
Claire Liu vs Alize Cornet - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Lorenzo Sonego vs Hugo Gaston - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock
Followed by Magdalena Frech vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
COURT 15
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Catherine Harrison - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Greet Minnen vs Qinwen Zheng - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Cristian Garin vs Hugo Grenier
Followed by Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang vs Anna Bondar / Greet Minnen
COURT 16
Marcos Giron vs Alex Molcan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Panna Udvardy tied Elise Mertens - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Petra Martic vs Kristina Kucova
Followed by Dennis Novak vs Jason Kubler
COURT 17
Mackenzie McDonald vs Richard Gasquet - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Harmony Tan - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Benjamin Bonzi vs Jenson Brooksby
COURT 18
Emil Ruusuvuori vs Botic Van De Zandschulp - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Qiang Wang leads Heather Watson - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)
Followed by Viktorija Golubic vs Barbora Krejcikova
Followed by Lauren Davis vs Amanda Anisimova
Followed by Aljaz Bedene / Soonwoo Kwon vs Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios
TO BE ARRANGED
Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova vs Harriet Dart / Heather Watson - Not Before 6:00 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST)
Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India
Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
