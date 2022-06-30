Wimbledon 2022, June 30 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

On Day 3 (June 29), Brits Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu exited the tournament, but the six-time champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the third round. Also, India's Sania Mirza lost her women's doubles first round match.

The men's singles competition on day 4 at the All England Club will see Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in second round action, while the women's singles competition will see world number one Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Nick Kyrgios, former champions Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova will be among the players looking to progress to the third round. Plus, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in men's doubles first round action.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Ricardas Berankis vs Rafael Nadal

Followed by Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

COURT 1

Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Followed by Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper

COURT 2

Paula Badosa vs Irina Bara - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Followed by Harriet Dart vs Jessica Pegula

Kirsten Flipkens vs Simona Halep - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

COURT 3

Ana Bogdan vs Petra Kvitova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Liam Broady vs Diego Schwartzman

Followed by Daniel Elahi Galan vs Roberto Bautista Agut

COURT 4

Anett Kontaveit / Shelby Rogers vs Vivian Heisen / Samantha Murray Sharan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Tomislav Brkic / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Nicholas Monroe / Tommy Paul

Followed by Elisabetta Cocciaretto / Viktoriya Tomova vs Maryna Zanevska / Kimberley Zimmermann

Followed by Alastair Gray / Ryan Peniston vs Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow

COURT 5

Jule Niemeier / Andrea Petkovic vs Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Tim Puetz / Michael Venus vs Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo

Followed by Dalma Galfi / Dayana Yastremska vs Belinda Bencic / Storm Sanders

Followed by William Blumberg / Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Barrientos / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela

COURT 6

Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey vs Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos vs Yulia Putintseva / Yanina Wickmayer

Followed by Alize Cornet / Diane Parry vs Magda Linette / Bernarda Pera

Followed by Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis vs Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori

COURT 7

Andre Goransson / Ben McLachlan vs Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe vs Irina-Camelia Begu / Anhelina Kalinina

Followed by Federico Coria / Hugo Dellien vs Tallon Griekspoor / Oscar Otte

COURT 8

Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Ugo Humbert / Adrian Mannarino

Followed by Aliona Bolsova / Ingrid Neel vs Latisha Chan / Samantha Stosur

Followed by Natela Dzalamidze / Aleksandra Krunic vs Anna-Lena Friedsam / Ann Li

COURT 9

Oceane Dodin / Tatjana Maria vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Treat Huey / Franko Skugor vs Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral

Followed by Monique Adamczak / Katarzyna Kawa vs Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

Followed by Mackenzie McDonald / Botic Van De Zandschulp vs John Peers / Filip Polasek

COURT 10

Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Francisco Cerundolo / Tomas Martin Etcheverry - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Ulrikke Eikeri / Astra Sharma vs Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe

Followed by Kaitlyn Christian / Panna Udvardy vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

Followed by Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo vs Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski

COURT 11

Oksana Kalashnikova / Katarzyna Piter vs Marie Bouzkova / Tereza Mihalikova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Alexander Bublik / Jiri Vesely - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Catherine Harrison / Sabrina Santamaria vs Kaja Juvan / Tamara Zidansek

Followed by Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski vs Laslo Djere / Dusan Lajovic

COURT 12

Alastair Gray vs Taylor Fritz - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Bianca Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina

Followed by Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima

COURT 14

Claire Liu vs Alize Cornet - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Lorenzo Sonego vs Hugo Gaston - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

Followed by Magdalena Frech vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

COURT 15

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Catherine Harrison - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Greet Minnen vs Qinwen Zheng - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Cristian Garin vs Hugo Grenier

Followed by Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang vs Anna Bondar / Greet Minnen

COURT 16

Marcos Giron vs Alex Molcan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Panna Udvardy tied Elise Mertens - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Petra Martic vs Kristina Kucova

Followed by Dennis Novak vs Jason Kubler

COURT 17

Mackenzie McDonald vs Richard Gasquet - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Harmony Tan - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Benjamin Bonzi vs Jenson Brooksby

COURT 18

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Botic Van De Zandschulp - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Qiang Wang leads Heather Watson - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Viktorija Golubic vs Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by Lauren Davis vs Amanda Anisimova

Followed by Aljaz Bedene / Soonwoo Kwon vs Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios

TO BE ARRANGED

Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova vs Harriet Dart / Heather Watson - Not Before 6:00 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.