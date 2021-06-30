Wimbledon: Fifth seed Andreescu dumped out by Cornet

London, June 30: Fifth seed Bianca Andreescu made an early exit from Wimbledon as she suffered a first-round defeat to Alize Cornet.
Two weeks on from losing to the same opponent on grass in Berlin, Andreescu suffered another straight-sets disappointment, going down 6-2 6-1.
The Canadian boasted a better first serve percentage (73 to 63) and hit more winners (17 to 11) but paid for a high unforced errors count (34 to seven) as she crashed out.
Andreescu's defeat extends a frustrating period since winning the US Open two years ago.
The 21-year-old, who recently split with long-time coach Sylvain Bruneau, has seen her career limited by a combination of injuries and the break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.
As for Cornet, her Wimbledon campaign will continue with a second-round clash against either Greet Minnen or Ajla Tomljanovic.
The Frenchwoman is aiming to improve on the career-best run that saw her reach the fourth round at SW19 in 2014.
