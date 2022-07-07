Wimbledon: Rybakina stuns Halep, sets up Jabeur clash

In the final between two first-timers on Saturday, Rybakina will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur who beat Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the other last-four encounter.

Experience had been the difference in the past two meetings between Halep and Rybakina.

Their memorable clash in the 2020 Dubai final was voted the match of the year that season. Halep fought off Rybakina's power game to edge her in a deciding tie-break to capture her 20th title.

They faced again last fall in the third round of the US Open. Halep again won in three sets.

But on Thursday at SW19, it was Rybakina, who had the last laugh.

Coming into the match, Halep, was on a 12-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The Romanian is also known to be one of the best players at defusing a power game.

But it was Rybakina's time to turn the tables.

Rybakina was playing in the main draw in SW19 for only the second time, having debuted in 2021.

Yet the Kazakh looks every bit as accomplished on the London grass as the esteemed Halep, who had not lost at Wimbledon since 2018, taking the title in 2019.

Indeed, the Romanian met her match in Rybakina, who forged nine break point opportunities in a dominant display, aided by a flawless serve as Halep gave up a costly nine double-faults.

Despite being one of the game's great returners, Halep found herself on the back foot right from the outset.

She faced break points in each of her four service games in the opener, with a rampant Rybakina decisively seizing the first of them as she dictated play from the back of the court.

Rybakina's power continued to cause problems for Halep, although a trio of double-faults - including to both set up and secure the break point - were to blame as the first-time semi-finalist was gifted an early lead again in the second set.

That advantage was cancelled out in similarly generous fashion, with four straight unforced errors seeing Rybakina unexpectedly broken to love.

However, normal service was swiftly resumed as Rybakina won a sublime rally to tee up another break, and there was time for one final flourish as a sensational return from the 23-year-old left Halep rooted and wrapped up victory in 77 minutes.

Losing at Wimbledon may have been an unfamiliar feeling for Halep after 12 straight wins at the tournament, including 10 in straight sets, but she is becoming all too accustomed to failing in the last four.

Excluding walkovers, this was the Romanian's fourth consecutive semifinal defeat. For Rybakina, it was a first win at this stage of any tournament on grass.

OPTA MATCH STATS

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Rybakina - 13/16

Halep - 16/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Rybakina - 5/0

Halep - 0/9

BREAK POINTS WON

Rybakina - 3/9

Halep - 1/1

In their previous two meetings, Rybakina came close to the upset each time, with only a handful of points separating her from former world No.1 Halep.

A few more of those big serves, which have been coming so easily to Rybakina this season tipped the scales in her direction this time. Now only Jabeur stands between Rybakina and a maiden Grand Slam crown!