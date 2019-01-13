English

Wozniacki: I can win Australian Open

By Opta
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki

Melbourne, January 13: Caroline Wozniacki believes she can win the Australian Open as the third seed prepares to defend her title in Melbourne.

Wozniacki returns to Melbourne Park 12 months after claiming her maiden grand slam by outlasting Simona Halep.

The Danish star – who also won in Eastbourne and Beijing last year – is relishing the opportunity to try to go back-to-back at the Australian Open.

"I'm just excited. I think it's a positive to be here as the defending champion," Wozniacki said during a news conference on Sunday.

"I'm just taking it as a nice, fun challenge. I can't believe it's already been a year. It doesn't feel like it to me. It's great to be back."

Wozniacki added: "I think for me, every time I step into a tournament, I want to win it. I feel like I have a chance to win it, but I have to play my best game.

"Honestly, I just want to hold the trophies. That's really it."

Wozniacki, who has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, will open her Australian Open campaign against Alison Van Uytvanck.

"Tricky opponent," Wozniacki told reporters. "She plays aggressively, has a big serve. I have to go in and play aggressive myself, get a lot of returns back, serve well. Yeah, make her move."

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
