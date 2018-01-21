Wozniacki cruises into Australian Open quarter-finals

Melbourne, January 21: Caroline Wozniacki reached her first Australian Open quarter-final since 2012 with a straight-sets win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

The second seed, who saved two match points in the second round, was relatively comfortable on Rod Laver Arena Sunday.

Wozniacki was far too good for 19th seed Rybarikova, easing to a 6-3 6-0 victory in just 63 minutes.

The result moved the Danish star into a 10th grand-slam quarter-final and third in Melbourne.

Awaiting her in the last eight is Carla Suarez Navarro, who battled past Anett Kontaveit in their fourth-round clash.

Wozniacki fell behind an early break against Rybarikova as the Slovakian tried to unsettle her opponent with her slice.

But after Wozniacki – who also produced a tweener but lost the point – won a marathon fourth game to level, she eased through the first set and made a strong start to the second.

Rybarikova had no answers, winning just six points in the second set as Wozniacki cruised into the quarter-finals.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Wozniacki bt Rybarikova 6-3 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Wozniacki – 25/9 Rybarikova – 15/13

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Wozniacki – 2/3 Rybarikova – 2/2

BREAK POINTS WON Wozniacki – 5/9 Rybarikova – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Wozniacki – 72 Rybarikova – 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Wozniacki – 77/42 Rybarikova – 43/23

TOTAL POINTS Wozniacki – 56 Rybarikova – 30

Source:OPTA