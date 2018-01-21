Wozniacki: I have nothing to lose

Melbourne, January 21: Caroline Wozniacki feels like she has nothing to lose at the Australian Open after cruising into the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Danish second seed reached the last eight in Melbourne for the first time since 2012 with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Magdalena Rybarikova.

Wozniacki was on the brink of a second-round exit at the year's first grand slam, having to save two match points against Jana Fett.

But with a place in the quarters secured, the 27-year-old said her earlier escape left her playing with freedom.

"I feel good. I think being almost out of the tournament, you have nothing to lose after that," Wozniacki said.

"You just go out there and you enjoy yourself.

"I played really well from being down 5-1. Since then I've just kept that going basically."

Awaiting Wozniacki in the last eight is Carla Suarez Navarro, who won the previous meeting between the pair but lost five of the six before that.

Wozniacki is wary of what Suarez Navarro is capable of, saying: "We've had a lot of tough encounters on hard courts as well, three-set, gruelling matches.

"I'm expecting a tough fight. Obviously I think she had a tough season last year. She also had a few injuries. Obviously she's back playing really well.

"I'm expecting a great fight and some really good tennis."

