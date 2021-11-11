WTA Finals: Pliskova outlasts Muguruza to continue dominance against former number one

Pliskova outlasted former world number one Muguruza 4-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6) as the year-ending WTA Finals got underway in Guadalajara on Wednesday (November 10).

The first WTA Finals hosted in Latin America, third seed Pliskova prevailed in a third-set tie-break for her ninth victory over two-time grand slam champion Muguruza – her best professional record against an opponent on Tour.

After a slow start, sixth seed and Spanish star Muguruza finished strongly to claim the opening set of the Group Teotihuacan contest under the Guadalajara lights midweek.

9 - Garbine #Muguruza is now the opponent against which Karolina #Pliskova has won the most matches in her professional career (9). Duel.#WTAFinalsGdl #wtaguadalajara @WTAGuadalajara — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 11, 2021

Pliskova – the most experienced player in this year's field with her fourth consecutive Finals appearance – raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second set and it was an advantage she never relinquished.

The pair went toe-to-toe in the final set as a tie-break loomed after Muguruza saved two match points in the 10th game.

Pliskova, however, was not to be denied as Muguruza lost a third-set tie-break on hard courts for the first time since January 2014.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Pliskova –

Muguruza –

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Pliskova – 8/9

Muguruza – 8/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Pliskova – 20/34

Muguruza – 23/33