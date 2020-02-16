English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan to participate in Asian Wrestling C'ship, China's fate to be known on Monday

By Pti
Image for Representation
Image for Representation

New Delhi, Feb 16: Uncertainty over Pakistani wrestlers' participation in the Asian Championships here is finally over after they were granted visas by the government, but the Chinese grapplers' fate will be known on Monday, a national federation official said on Sunday.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed to PTI that after days of uncertainty, the entire Pakistani contingent have been granted visas.

"The entire Pakistan contingent were granted visas on Saturday. I met Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Friday and he instantly took up the matter with the Home Secretary after which the visas were issued," Tomar said.

"Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra also played a crucial role in the entire process."

Pakistan is sending a contingent of four freestyle wrestlers, one coach and one referee in the Championships to be held here from February 18 to 23.

The Pakistani wrestling contingent will, thus, become the first team from the neighbouring country to travel to India for a sporting event after the Pulwama terror attack in February last year.

The four Pakistan wrestlers who will be competing are Muhammad Bilal (57kg), Abdul Rehman (74kg), Tayab Raza (97kg) and Zaman Anwar (125kg).

The denial of visas to Pakistani wrestlers could have led to serious repercussions for India, including a possible ban on the Wrestling Federation of India by the world body (UWW), that too in an Olympic year.

However, it was still not clear regarding the 40-strong Chinese wrestling contingent as their travel documents are yet to be cleared because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has put several travel restrictions on people coming from that country.

The Indian government has even cancelled all e-visas for Chinese nationals due to the virus outbreak that has killed more than 1500 people till date.

"The Chinese contingent is yet to get visas and a final decision on their participation will be known on Monday," Tomar said.

"The issues involving China is serious because the coronavirus outbreak has become a global threat."

More ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 20:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue