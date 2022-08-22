PM Modi hails U20 Junior world wrestling championships medallists for best-ever performance

The Indian wrestlers registered their most successful finish as they ended the tournament with one gold, four silver and eleven bronze medals. Antim Panghal scripted history as she became the first woman grappler to win a gold medal in the Junior World Wrestling Championship.

Congratulating the Indian wrestlers, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team on winning 16 medals (7each in men's and women's freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships. This is India's best-ever performance. It also shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands."

Out of the 16 medals win by the Indian contingent in the tournament, seven came in the men's freestyle category, seven in women's freestyle and two in Greco Roman. India's medallists include, Antim, who clinched gold in 53kg, while Sonam and Priyanka clinched silver medals in 62kgs and 65kgs respectively, while Sito and Reetika bagged bronze in the 57kg and 72kgs respectively.

Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestlers had contrasting outings in their bronze medal matches. While Rohit Dahiya fought hard to pocket bronze, Sumit had an easier bout in the 60kg division to clinch bronze.