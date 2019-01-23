PWL 4: Mumbai face uphill task against Haryana

PWL 4: Points Table | Results

Mumbai had got the better of Haryana in the Season 1 final, but with three consecutive wins this season, the Hammers are on a roll and it will take a Herculean effort for the Vinesh Phogat-led side to turn the tables on the perennial runners-up of PWL.

All eyes will be on the men's lower weight categories during this tie where competition is expected to be very steep. In the men's 57kg category Ravi Kumar will take on Ibragim Ilyasov. Interestingly, Ravi defeated established grappler Sandeep Tomar, who defated Ibragim.

A close contest is on the cards between Rajneesh and Harphool in the 65kg weight category. Both of them practice at the Chhatrasal Stadium and are very well aware of each other's strength and weaknesses. Both of them picked gold competing in different weight categories at the national championships last year.

Likewise, in the 74kg weight category upcoming Sachin Rathi will clash with Praveen Rana who caused a major upset by beating former Asian champion Amit Dhankar in an earlier round.

The 125kg superheavyweight category clash between Mumbai's European champion Baitseev Vladisiav and Haryana's Aleksander Khotsianivski will be a prime attraction of this tie. Baitseev is in good form having beaten UP Dangal's Giorgi Sakandelidze in an earlier tie. However, both teams will try to protect their weaker links in the squad.

Mumbai coach Anup Kumar, who is confident that Vinesh, Ibragim and Baitseev will win their ties, said: "If we win one more bout apart from the above three, then we will win this tie."

The Haryana co-owner Bhupender on the otherhand said, "Our foreign players have played really well so far in the league and the Indians too have made their presence felt. The experienced Rajneesh and the upcoming Sachin Rathi are our strengths."

SQUADS

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajnesh (65 Kg), Praveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg)

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg).

Tie Schedule

Haryana Hammers vs Mumbai Maharathi

Thursday, January 24

Starts at 6.45 PM IST

Live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD

Streams via Sony LIV

Source: Press Release