Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia in 65kg semis; wrestler's parents wants him to win gold

"I spoke to Bajrang, he was very happy. I asked him to bring gold. He will do his best. I am sure he will bring the medal and country's wishes are with Bajrang. He will prove his caliber," said Balwan Singh.

Bajrang's father further said his son will give his 110 per cent and will get the gold for the nation.

"Bajrang will fulfil the promise. For prayers akhand jyot is kept by his mother in the residence. I am not under tension, I know my child," he told ANI.

Bajrang's mother Om Pyari conducted pooja ahead of the match for her son and said: "I spoke to him, he will raise the name of the country in front of the world. I told Bajrang to just bring the medal."

The Indian men's freestyle wrestling star, Bajrang Punia, defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his first men's 65kg bout.

Later, Bajrang progressed to the semifinals of the men's freestyle 65kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka at the Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat A.

Bajrang defeated Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final. The number two seed Indian started the cagey contest on the back foot as he conceded a shot clock for passivity and gave one point to Morteza Ghiasi Cheka going into the second period.

There was no respite even in the second half for Bajrang as the referee again charged the Indian for passivity but this time the 27-year-old held his nerve and showed his proper class against Ghiasi's right leg hold as he defended brilliantly.

But soon Punia prevailed after a brilliant takedown of the Iranian which gave him the two points and in sequence, he pinned the Ghiasi to move into the next round. Bajrang will now face the reigning Olympics medalist Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the last four.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia progressed into the quarterfinals after defeating Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. The bout between Bajrang and Akmataliev ended with a score tied on 3-3 but the Indian prevailed because he had the criteria with him (higher point-scoring move, a 2-pointer in the first period) in the 1/8 Final.