Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze in 65kg wrestling, beats Niyazbekov

Bajrang was one of the favourites to go all the way in the 65kg category but failed to progress beyond the semifinal after getting defeated by three-time world champion Haji Aliyev. It could have been a mere coincidence that another favourite Vinesh Phogat too were ousted in the quarterfinal and the Indian did not even get a chance to appear in the semifinal bout.

Somehow, Bajrang did not appear his usual self in the Olympics in any of the three bouts, though he managed to win two of them. Naturally, an aggressive and confident wrestler, Bajrang appeared to remain in a shell and on only on occasions he displayed the spark.

But in the bronze match, Bajrang did everything right from the word go, and never gave any chance to his opponent to win the medal for him and the country.

Earlier, wrestling star Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh was confident that his son will bring a medal for India from the Tokyo Olympics.

"In the morning Bajrang called me and he was looking happy. I said 'that you didn't play your game. I watched all your three matches and you were not playing your usual self. You were just playing mentally and couldn't attack properly," Balwan Singh told ANI.

"He will not return empty-handed. I told him you are not losing son, you are winning and give your best even today," Balwan Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, Bajrang faced a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event.

Aliyev defeated Bajrang 12-5 as the former dominated proceedings from the word go. The Indian grappler will play the bronze medal match on Saturday against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov and the outcome was in Indian's favour.