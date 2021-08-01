Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers schedule, dates, timings in IST and telecast information

The seven member wrestling squad includes the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Seema Bisla, Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia.

In the women's freestyle events, couple of 19-year-olds Sonam and Anshu will wrestle in the 62kg and 57kg category respectively, while Commonwealth games and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh will be the number one seed in the 53kg category. Seema will wrestle in 50kg category.

In the men's freestyle events, Asian Games and Commonwealth gold medallist, Bajrang will wrestle in 65kg category, while Deepak and Dahiya will be involved in 86kg and 57kg category respectively.

India in Tokyo 2020: SWOT Analysis of wrestlers: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia lead the dream

Apart from Vinesh, who made an early exit in Rio 2016 Games, the other six from the Indian wrestling squad will all be making their Olympics debut this coming week.

While Wrestling kicked off on Sunday (August 1) in Tokyo 2020, the Indian grapplers are set to begin their action only on Tuesday (August 3). And the draws for their matches are yet to be made as they will be made one day prior to their events.

Here mykhel takes a look at the Indian wrestlers' bout dates, tentative times in IST and telecast information:

Sonam Malik – Women’s Freestyle 62kg August 3 8:00 AM - 1/8 Finals and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 3:00 PM - Semi-Finals August 4 7:30 AM - Repechages 4:30 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's Freestyle 57kg August 4 8:00 AM - Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 5 7:30 AM - Repechages 4:00 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Deepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86kg August 4 8:00 AM - Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 5 7:30 AM - Repechages 4:00 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Anshu Malik - Women's Freestyle 57kg August 4 8:00 AM - Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 5 7:30 AM - Repechages 4:00 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Vinesh Phogat - Women's Freestyle 53kg August 5 8:00 AM - Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 6 7:30 AM - Repechages 4:30 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Bajrang Punia - Men's Freestyle 65kg August 6 8:00 AM: Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 7 3:15 PM - Repechages 4:00 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches Seema Bisla - Women's Freestyle 50kg August 6 8:00 AM - Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals If Qualified 2:45 PM - Semi-Finals August 7 3:15 PM - Repechages 4:00 PM - Bronze & Gold Medal Matches

Telecast - TV Channel and Live Streaming Information

TV Channel: Sony Sports Network - Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.