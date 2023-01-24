Wrestling controversy: Mary Kom to chair oversight committee in WFI sexual harassment investigation

The other four members of the committee are former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director Radhika Sreeman.

Wrestlers' protester 'may not be taken seriously', says WFI

The Union Sports Ministry-appointed panel will also look after the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month. On the completion of the period, it will also hand over its investigation report to the Ministry.

Wrestlers end protest on sports minister assurance; Brij Bhushan to step aside as WFI president for probe

The other allegations against WFI and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh include financial irregularities and administrative lapses, levelled by Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and other star wrestlers.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? WFI president accused of sexual misconduct by protesting wrestlers

Earlier on Friday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ended a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers, who agreed to call off their protest in the national capital after assurance of action against WFI chief Singh and other officials.

A day later, WFI's long-serving assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was suspended from his nominal post by the Sports Ministry's order and the body was asked to halt an ongoing national event in Lucknow after Singh reportedly attended it.

Wrestlers reportedly unhappy

The action was taken after reports surfaced that some members of the protest wrestlers felt cheated with Singh continuing with his role despite being asked to step aside.

It was also reported that wrestlers were planning to sit on the protest again.

Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the protest with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, later said they are not going to resume the protest and have faith in the government to take due action in a month's time.