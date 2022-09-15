2022 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: Four Championship Matches announced

During this week's Dynamite, AEW announced that PAC will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy while Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will also defend her title against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Championship Match.

The All-Atlantic title match was set up, last night after Cassidy ambushed PAC in the backstage area. He took out the Death Triangle member with an Orange Punch, before making it clear that he wants to come after PAC's title.

As for the Interim AEW Women's Title match, it was set up after Dr. Britt Baker and Deeb secured a victory over Storm and Athena on this week's show. Deeb was the one to pin Storm with a roll-up combination, thanks to outside interference from Rebel.

Once the match was over, the heel group pounced on Athena until Jamie Hayter ran out and made the save. Hayter also attacked Storm, afterward as she wanted to go after the title apart from continuing her beef with Baker.

Hayter and Baker aren't seeing eye to eye ever since they participated in the Four-Way Match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view event.

Hayter almost had the title won if not Baker pulled the referee out of the ring. After not being included in the Grand Slam title match lineup, it's almost evident that Hayter will get involved in next week's Four-Way match in some capacity, possibly seeking redemption against Baker by costing her the Interim Women's Title Match.

In the Men's division, the Grand Slam edition will have a new world champion in either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson. The final match of the ongoing tournament to crown a new champion will see Moxley and Danielson battling in the finals.

Moxley and Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, respectively, in their semi-final matches on this week's show. After Danielson defeated Jericho in the main event, Moxley confronted his fellow Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) member to set the stage for next week.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam episode will take place next Wednesday, September 21 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

AEW Interim Women's World Title: Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb vs. Toni Storm (c)

All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Final of AEW World Championship Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson