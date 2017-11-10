5 reasons why AJ Styles can defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series! (NOT)

#5. High Flyer
High flying maneuvers are not easy to pull off but the AJ Style is one of the wrestlers in WWE history who is known to have complete command over his body to fling it to the other corner of the ring like a feather. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar is a mountain who could crumble his opponent when it involves a fist-to-fist fight but it is not at all expected to happen in this match. Having the experience of WCW, TNA, NJPW he may fling like a feather but he hits like a stone.
#4. Phenomenal Forearm
AJ Styles have many moves at his sleeves and he certainly surprises audience coming up with new strategies and tactics when the times are hard. Styles Clash, Spiral Tap, and Phenomenal Forearm are few of the signature moves that Brock Lesnar may find hard to deal with.
#3. SmackDown Sensation
AJ signed to WWE performs on the SmackDown brand, where he has been marked as one of the world's best professional wrestlers. It is been said, the popularity of SmackDown Live is getting a lower curve and he is, certainly their trump card to put the brand name higher than ever before.
#2. Huge Fanbase
If you ask does the fanbase play a big role in WWE then answer is a definite 'yes'. Social Media applauded their satisfaction of the AJ Vs Brock match on their timelines and a number of fans showed their interest saying AJ will 'slay the beast' and speaking of which, odds of cheers are definitely against Brock Lesnar.
#1. Defeated Modern Day Maharaja To Prove His Worth
As the posters of Mahal Vs Brock for the PPV event were being promoted, nobody saw 'this' happening. AJ defeated Modern Day Maharaja and in a way, Singh brothers full and square, showing his unlimited potential to be the best and phenomenal. Now the AJ STYLES vs BROCK LESNAR posters are out and the championship will be held on 19th Nov'17.
Even though it may come as a surprise if Jinder returns to regain his title at next SmackDown Live, which will be held at 14th Nov'17 in the venue Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. It is absolute, that SmackDown is going to put everything in its hands to make the things venerable and interesting.