5 reasons why AJ Styles can defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series! (NOT)

Bengaluru, November 9: WWE again proved it is unpredictable with its twist and turns phenomenally ending the championship reign of Modern Day Maharaja, Jindar Mahal. This unexpected upshot led AJ styles to become a two times WWE Champion and to enter the Survivor Series PPV as a champion against Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown Live wrapped up their European tour at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, pouring out a social media boom as Jindar Mahal, who was listed to face Universal titleholder Brock Lesnar in a Blue Brand Champion Vs Red Brand Champion match, threw away his title to the Phenomenon one AJ Styles. If you don't think AJ Styles is a worthy opponent for Brock Lenser then think again.

Here are the 5 reasons why AJ is capable of defeating Brock Lesnar! (NOT)