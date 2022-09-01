AEW All Out 2022: Four New Matches including Main Event set; Updated Card

Dynamite kicked off with Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley celebrating his title match win against CM Punk from last week. In a promo, he said that he expected Punk to last for 60 minutes but then he needed 3 minutes to beat him.

Moxley then produced an Open Contract for someone to face him at All Out for the AEW World Title and left it in the ring for someone to sign. After Moxley left the ring, AEW Producer Ace Steel took the Contract.

Jon Moxley has an open contract for an @AEW World Championship match this Sunday 👀



Watch #AEWAllOut Sept. 4 at 8pm ET streaming live in the B/R app.



Tap in to purchase now: https://t.co/5pLZNfrSvMpic.twitter.com/mrnn34uKuP — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 1, 2022

Later the night, CM Punk arrived at the ring and doubted if he should go on with his career after his loss to Moxley. Steel then came out and slapped Punk, and told Punk to keep fighting. He then brought out the Open Contract for All Out over which Punk put his signature.

Afterward, it was announced that Punk will indeed face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title this Sunday in his hometown. The two were originally supposed to unify the AEW World Titles and the Interim World Title at All Out but the unification took place, last week.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Several days ahead of schedule, Mox squashed Punk and unified the titles leaving the fans wondering about the PPV main event. Now the rematch will be contested for the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

In another major announcement, AEW noted that Sting and Darby Allin will team up with Miro against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Murphy) in a six-man trios tag team match at All Out.

Two more championship matches have also been booked for the kick-off show, now touted as the Zero Hour. Pac will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian while Hook will put his FTW Championship on the line against Angelo Parker.

The final match to crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions will also take place at the PPV but the second finalist is yet to be declared. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks remain the first finalists.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view goes down this Sunday, September 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman State, Chicago, Illinois. The updated match card for the event goes as follows:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

- Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

- Sting, Miro (Rusev) & Darby Allin vs. House Of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

- Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

- Casino Ladder Match (Winner Gets A Future AEW World Title Match): Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD

- Tournament Final To Crown The Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions: The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. TBD

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) (c) vs. The Acclaimed

- Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

- TNT Champion Wardlow & ROH / NJPW / AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

- TBS Women's Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Zero Hour [Kick-off Pre-Show]

- FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian

- Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii