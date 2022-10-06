AEW Battle Of The Belts IV: Two New Championship Matches Announced

The one-hour special now has two more matches added to the card, in the first of which Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR will be putting their titles on the line against The Gates of Agony.

During the Three Year AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode, The Embassy attacked Brian Cag after the latter came up short at winning the TNT Championship from Wardlow.

Wardlow's tag team partner, Samoa Joe was out to make the save but the number game caught up to him. FTR's music then hit the arena as the duo ran down to even the odds. FTR and Gates of Agony then had a face-off to close the segment.

FTR has been the ROH Tag Title Champions since defeating The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV back in April. FTR also currently holds the AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

After Orange Cassidy’s injury at the hands of @BASTARDPAC, #BestFriends @trentylocks vows to hurt PAC & take his title! #AEW All-Atlantic Championship is on the line: PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta THIS FRIDAY LIVE on #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV! #AEWBOTB4#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/AoW1BMNmeZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will also put her title on the line at AEW Battle of the Belts IV against a super babyface Willow Nightingale.

Last night on Dynamite, Nightingale teamed up with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm and Athena to score a victory over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford.

Later in the show, Nightingale celebrated her win and challenged Cargill for her belt. Cargill and her allies walked in and pointed out that Cargill had already beaten Nightingale twice. Nightingale asked the champ to beat her thrice before the latter accepted the challenge.

Cargill is the only undefeated superstar in the AEW locker room who hasn't lost in the last 39 matches. She previously defended her belt against the likes of Athena, Ruby Soho, Anna Jay Marina Shafir, and more. Cargill won a tournament to become the inaugural and the only TBS Champion at the beginning of this year.

AEW Battle of the Belts IV will be taped following this week's Rampage on Friday, October 7 from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The updated match card for the event goes as follows:

- Jade Cargill (C) vs. Willow Nightingale - TBS Championship

- FTR (C) vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) - ROH World Tag Team Championship

- PAC (C) vs. Trent Baretta - AEW All-Atlantic Championship

As noted above, the weekly edition Rampage will also take place prior to Battle of the Belts IV and AEW promises to present yet another stacked episode with the AEW World Champion in action in the main event capacity.

The match card for the October 7 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

- AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party

- AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Dark Order

- Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne

- Tony Nese and Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling vs. The Varsity Blonds