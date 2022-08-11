AEW Dynamite: CM Punk returns to confront Interim World Champion

The surprise appearance came just minutes after Moxley successfully defended his AEW Interim World Championship in the main event match against Chris Jericho. Jon locked the veteran superstar in Bulldog choke in middle of the ring for a submission win.

After the match, members of the Jericho Appreciation Society ran down to the ring to attack Jon but the Blackpool Combat Club also rushed to the ringside to provide backup and thus creating a wild brawl.

Absolute chaos has erupted here at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake as #JerichoAppreciationSociety and #BlackpoolCombatClub, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz unleash on each other LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pFzNWBMEFQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Jericho and his cohorts had the numbers advantage as they tended to gain control of the segment when CM Punk’s music hit the arena to a huge pop from the crowd.

Punk neutralized all the members of the JAS faction before punching the leader Jericho in the face a couple of times. He then clotheslined Jericho out of the ring to have a one-on-one confrontation with Jon Moxley. The crowd erupted at this scene indicating a potential matchup between the two.

Nothing came out of the confrontation as Jon walked away from the scene but if rumors are to be believed the current plan is to crown a true AEW World Champion by putting these two in a match at the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4.

Look who's BACK: #AEW WORLD CHAMPION CM Punk is HERE at the Target Center in Minneapolis, and the two Champions face off! What a night of action it's been at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/viwlVbuKDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

CM Punk’s injury happened on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, just five days after he won the AEW World Championship from Adam "Hangman" Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The injury was officially declared during the June 3 episode of AEW Rampage which was a rare live edition.

AEW never stripped Punk of his championship but rather crowned Jon Moxley the interim champion who won the title by defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

There is no confirmed update on whether CM Punk is 100 percent fit following his return on Dynamite but it’s worthy to note that he got involved in a physical confrontation. With AEW All Out still four weeks away, he will get plenty of time to get ready for the speculated world title match.