AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022: Four new champions crowned

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the Vacant AEW World Championship was the headliner of the 2022 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The slobberknocker of a contest had the potential next challenger in MJF watching from the grandstands as Moxley passed out Danielson with a rear-naked chokehold to win the title and become the only three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

This comes just weeks after Mox became the first two-time holder of the title after he lost it to CM Punk at All Out. Punk was then stripped of the title due to a reported backstage incident and he's nowhere to be seen on AEW after getting handed a suspension.

As noted above, the recently returned MJF has a future title shot in-store by winning a ladder match at AEW All Out pay-per-view. A Golden Ticket Battle Royale on this Friday's Rampage will also allow another wrestler to earn a future shot at Moxley's title.

Last Wednesday night on Dynamite, Moxley, and Danielson won the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semifinal matches to enter the final. In the opening match of the show last week, Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara in the first semifinal.

Then in the second semifinal, Danielson defeated Chris Jericho in the main event capacity. Speaking of Jericho, the former WWE veteran also won a title last night on the Grand Slam edition from a different promotion.

In the opening match of the night, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) (c) to win the ROH World Championship. Thus, Jericho became the first superstar to win titles across WWE, AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and ROH.

Also, during Grand Slam, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) (with WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn) defeated Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) (c) to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

In the other title matches from the special episode of Dynamite, AEW Trios Champion Pac (c) defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship while Toni Storm (c) defeated Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a Fatal-4-Way Match to retain her Interim AEW Women's World Championship.