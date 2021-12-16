AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2021 and Rampage card announced

After this week’s Winter is Coming special, another packed episode is expected, next week which is being promoted as the Holiday Bash from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Legendary Sting (who is still undefeated in AEW) will be featuring in the main event of the night as he will be participating in a tag team match.

It was teased during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that AEW President Tony Khan would be announcing a big match for next week.

Then as seen in the main event of AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming”, MJF defeated Dante Martin to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the 3rd time in his career.

Martin was close to victory after hitting his double springboard moonsault but Ricky Starks put MJF’s foot on the bottom rope. Martin was briefly distracted as MJF took advantage to get the pin to win.

MJF was celebrating his Dynamite Diamond Ring victory with FTR when Sting and Darby Allin appeared for a surprise attack.

The advantage for the babyface didn’t last long as The Pinnacle quickly arrived for the backup. Then, CM Punk came to the rescue of Sting and Allin to end the show.

No one can touch me on the microphone.



Next week punk and his emo dork buddies are gonna find out nobody can touch the PINNACLE in the ring.



Always on top! pic.twitter.com/4KTyb8FncU — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 16, 2021

Once Dynamite ended, Tony Khan announced that the main event for next week with the lineup being CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood) in a six-man tag team match.

Adam Cole also teased a gift for The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish, telling them that it’s going to be the best Christmas present of their entire life.

Griff Garrison will also take on Malakai Black in a one-on-one match. Black appeared sprayed his black mist into Julia Hart’s face, causing her to fall to the ground as Griff will try to seek his redemption.

The December 22 episode of Holiday Bash Dynamite stands as follows:

– CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR

– Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

– Adam Cole will give a Christmas gift to The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish

As for this Friday’s AEW Rampage, four segments/matches were announced for the night:

– Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a Submission Match

– Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta)

– Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, 2.0 and The Acclaimed

– Dan Lambert returns