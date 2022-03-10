AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy debuts; title match and more announced

The former WWE Champion made his first AEW TV appearance and thereby reunited with brother Matt Hardy last night, much to the delight of the pro-wrestling fans.

As seen on the March 9 episode of Dynamite, Matt Hardy was voted out of the AHFO faction and attacked by Andrade, Private Party, and the rest of the members.

Legendary Sting and Darby Allin came out to make the save. But the two babyfaces had trouble due to the number-games not being in their favor. At this point, Jeff Hardy’s iconic music hit the arena to make the fans go crazy.

After making the save for his brother Matt Hardy and hitting his signature Swanton Bomb finisher, Jeff and Matt had a staredown with Sting and Darby Allin to end the segment.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND!!!

It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND! 😱😱😱 #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

While this segment became the highlight of this week’s Dynamite, some major announcements were there regarding the next edition. Adam Cole made his intentions clear that he won’t stop chasing 'Hangman’ Page until he becomes the new AEW World Champion.

He also urged Hangman to find two partners for a trios match next week, to continue the ongoing feud. Adam Cole was later announced to team up with his former Undisputed Era members from WWE NXT, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to take on the trio of Adam 'Hangman’ Page and the Jurassic Express - Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Another ongoing feud will carry on over the AEW Women’s World Title on Dynamite. Thunder Rosa was unable to defeat Britt Baker on this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. But last night, Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match to remain the number-one contender.

Now, she will get another shot at the title inside a Steel Cage on next week’s Dynamite that is being dubbed as the St. Patrick’s Day Slam. The show will go down from Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

It was a year ago on this very same St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021 edition that Rosa and Baker had a brutal Lights-Out match, that’s considered to be the best women’s division match in AEW history.

#AEW Women's World Champ Dr. @realbrittbaker shares her thoughts ahead of next WEDNESDAY's #AEWDynamite #AEW Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage Match against @thunderrosa22!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QIqNAR9kS6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Also, Wardlow will get a shot at the TNT Championship as he ended up winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match at last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

That being said, the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite lineup goes as follows:

Adam Cole and reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Hangman Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky (c)