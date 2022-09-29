AEW Dynamite: MJF, Title Match and Rampage card announced

The fresh MJF vs. Yuta feud began on last week's Dynamite where Yuta was interviewed about his two fellow BCC stablemates - Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson duking it out over the vacant AEW World Championship.

Yuta's comments were cut short due to MJF's intervention as the latter poked fun at Yuta for his personality. MJF's ally, The Firm stablemate, W. Morrisey then choked out Yuta before MJF struck him with his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

This week, Yuta called out MJF for his actions from the week previous. MJF eventually accepted Yuta's challenge for a match on the September 5 edition of Dynamite set from Washington D.C. Later, Yuta attacked MJF and they brawled in the backstage area, too.

MJF will wrestle only his fourth match on Dynamite against Yuta. His previous three matches on AEW's flagship show were against Shawn Dean on January 5, CM Punk on February 2, and then Shawn Dean again on April 13.

The so-called one of the four pillars of AEW promotion wrestled only three pay-per-view matches this year - against CM Punk at Revolution, Wardlow at Double or Nothing and then Casino Ladder Match at All Out as a mystery opponent. Hence, MJF will compete in only his seventh overall match for AEW in 2022 next Wednesday (October 5).

Meanwhile, @WheelerYuta isn't waiting until next week to get his hands on @The_MJF! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/IOPPydfuQe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

MJF vs. Yuta is the only match set for next week's Dynamite whereas a major title match is set for a week later as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson III is officially announced for the October 12 episode at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Last night, Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Title against Bandido in the main event and then cut a promo on defeating every champion that has ever held the "Ring of Jericho" Title. Being a former ROH Champion, Bryan would be his next target.

The two former WWE Superstars have collided twice under the AEW banner with Jericho picking up the win at All Out on September 4 while Danielson won the rematch on September 14 to advance in the AEW World Title Tournament. The next bout is thereby being promoted as the rubber match between them.

In a despicable post-match display, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho disrespects everything that @ringofhonor represents, and challenges @bryandanielson to a World Title match in Toronto! What a night it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fwrUdsKP2b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

The Acclaimed - Max Caster and Anthony Bowens beat Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium last week.

Now, they will go through their first title defense this Friday on Rampage. Per Excaliber's announcement, the champions will put their titles on the line in a Triple Threat also featuring Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade.

FTW Champion Hook will appear on the show, possibly for a promo session while emerging talents of AEW, namely Rush and Jamie Hayter will feature in separate matches.

At a glance, the card for the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage goes as follows:

- Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade

- John Silver vs. Rush

- Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

- Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol

- FTW Champion Hook to appear