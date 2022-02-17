AEW Dynamite: Multiple matches, Revolution title match and more announced

As seen in the past few weeks, the two superstars are not really seeing eye-to-eye. Last night on Dynamite, Jericho and Jake Hager also faced Santana and Ortiz in a tag team match.

Kingston was at ringside to support Santana and Ortiz and Jericho couldn’t resist but to hit him with a dropkick, a spot that also cost him the match. It led to Santana and Ortiz getting the win by pinning Jericho.

The House of Black will be facing Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC in a tag team bout which will be a rematch from earlier this month on Dynamite. The House of Black won that match after Malakai Black sprayed mist in Penta’s eyes.

One of the next challengers for AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will also be determined on the next Dynamite as the champions will defend their titles in a triple threat match at AEW Revolution.

The two teams that will face Jungle Boy and Luchasauras will be determined by a pair of battle royals. While the first match will be a tag team battle royal, next week, the second one will be a Casino Tag Royale bout, the following week.

Breaking News! #AEWRevolution (3/6/22) will have a 3-way match for #AEW World the Tag Team Championship w/ challenging teams determined by 1. Tag Team Battle Royale & 2. Casino Tag Royale. Who will be the two teams to face @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus?!#AEWDynamite 🧨 pic.twitter.com/w5pbA7WD62 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, March 6th at Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, Florida. The current card for the night, stands as follows:

Dog collar match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future AEW TNT Championship match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. four opponents to be determined

Three-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jurassic Express (c) vs. two teams TBD

The February 23 episode of AEW Dynamite card set from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut goes as follows:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will come face-to-face

* House of Black vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC

* Tag Team battle royal where the winner will be added to the three-way AEW Tag Team titles match at Revolution

In more news, this Friday’s Rampage card is also set where the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut by taking on Trent Beretta.

Also on Rampage, Dante Martin will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier. The winner of the match will join Keith Lee and Wardlow in the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at AEW Revolution PPV event.

The Rampage card for the February 18 edition goes as follows:

* Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

* Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier

* Adam Cole vs. Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order

* Serena Deeb issues a five-minute rookie challenge