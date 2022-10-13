AEW Dynamite: New Champion crowned; Title Matches set for next week

In the main event match of the night, Orange Cassidy took on Pac for the All-Atlantic Championship, their third one-on-one match against one another. In the end, Cassidy took the gold, home for the first time in his AEW career.

After plenty of back-and-forth action, Cassidy won the match with a second orange punch finisher to become the new All-Atlantic Champion. After the match, Cassidy was joined in the ring by Best Friends stablemates - Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor - for a championship celebration to end the show.

Earlier, Cassidy had challenged Pac for the All-Atlantic Championship during Dynamite: Grand Slam, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium but came up short. That night, he came back to action from an injury after Pac injured him during a previous episode of Dynamite.

Cassidy had also previously competed for the AEW World Championship in a triple threat match against Kenny Omega and PAC at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 besides facing PAC and the Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Best Friends.

Cassidy also challenged for the TNT Championship on multiple occasions against Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, and Wardlow but he had never been successful at becoming a champion until last night's Dynamite.

Speaking of the AEW's flagship show, a special edition on Dynamite will air on TBS Network, next Tuesday night at 8 PM ET instead of the original Wednesday night slot as the show from Cincinnati will go head-to-head with WWE NXT programme.

The hometown favorite, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line in the main event match of next week's Dynamite against Adam Page. The challenger earned the title shot by winning the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal during an earlier edition of Rampage.

AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm will also defend her title on the show against former ROH World Champion Hikaru Shida. This match came about after Shida and Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team bout, last night.

Following the match, the two women shook hands and greeted each other after which AEW commentators confirmed Shida as Storm's next title challenger. Storm won the Interim AEW Women's World Title at All Out by defeating Baker, Shida, and Hayter in a Fatal-4-Way Match.

A HUGE victory for the team of @shidahikaru and #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, after an incredible tag team battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ml8nREVadK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

The October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows:

- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page - AEW World Championship Match

- Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match

- Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta to appear in interviews

- MJF to appear in a promo session