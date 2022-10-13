AEW Dynamite: Popular ex-WWE figure Renee Young makes All Elite Wrestling debut

After Triple H took over the WWE creative in late July, a number of former WWE Superstars and personalities returned to the company and Renee Young was also rumoured to make a comeback to her home.

However, during last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Young ended up making her All Elite Wrestling debut. In the opening segment, she started her AEW career by interviewing Christian Cage after getting a round of applause from the audience in attendance.

What better way to kick off things in Toronto than with @ReneePaquette 🤩 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4zh3s0UPG7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 13, 2022

The latest episode of Dynamite marked AEW's debut in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which is also Renee's hometown. Just before her appearance on the TV show, it was informed by AEW President Tony Khan that the former WWE personality has officially signed up with his company. She was also promoted with the infamous All Elite graphic.

What better way to kick off things in Toronto than with @ReneePaquette 🤩 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4zh3s0UPG7 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 13, 2022

The latest appearance comes after Wrestling Observer reported just a couple of days ago that WWE recently contacted Renee about returning as a Commentator. WWE Officials reached out to her before they shook things up for their commentary team, last week but she turned down the offer.

Now, under her real name of Renee Paquette, she joins her husband, three-time and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in AEW. The pair got married in April 2017 and they also welcomed their first child last summer. One of the best friends of Renee, Saraya fka Paige in WWE is also signed with the AEW for three more years.

Renee's overall role in AEW is yet to be officially announced but it's likely that she will act as a backstage interviewer. Currently, the interview segments in AEW are handled by a variety of individuals, including Tony Schiavone, Dasha Fuentes, Alex Marvez, Lexy Nair, and Mark Henry.

Apart from joining AEW, Renee has also landed a role with the NFL team The Cincinnati Bengals, where she will be hosting her own series called "Renée All Dey".

During her eight-year-long tenure in WWE, Renee Young mostly served as an interviewer as well as the pay-per-view kick-off panel host. In addition, she gained mainstream attention by featuring in WWE's reality TV series, Total Divas.

The Toronto-native also played a major role on WWE Backstage on FOX before which WWE gave her the honor of becoming the first-ever full-time female commentator for Monday Night Raw. The cancelation of Backstage on FOX was one of the main reasons that she opted to leave the WWE.

Since then, the popular wrestling personality launched a podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (now called The Sessions with Renee Paquette). Last year, she also released her first cookbook, "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously."