AEW Dynamite: Title Match with stipulation set; Royal Rampage announced

During the June 29 broadcast of Dynamite on TBS Network, the reigning AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Wardlow got involved in a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone.

The argument turned out to be a heated one between Sky and Wardlow as Sky volunteered to defend his title against Wardlow in a Street Fight on the July 7 episode of Dynamite.

“I’m done talking, I’m sick of this. Bring every member of American Top Team and I’ll treat every single one of them like they’re security guards and once I’m done with them, I’m gonna beat you’re a** and I’m taking that title home with me, where it belongs,” Wardlow threatened the champion.

Sky hit back and said, “Next week, you and me, for the TNT Championship, and since you’re so tough, let’s make it a street fight.” After this segment, the match was officially announced.

Sky and Wardlow are involved in a program on AEW programme over the past few months. Previously, Sky successfully defended his TNT Championship against Wardlow on the March 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sky, a two-time TNT Champion, first won the title from Sammy Guevara, this past March. Guevara would then pin him for the title in April but Sky would ultimately recapture the belt from Guevara in a ladder match after a couple of weeks.

Apart from the title match announcement on Dynamite, a first-time-ever battle royal match named the Royal Rampage has also been declared for this Friday’s AEW Rampage.

The two rings for AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts will be tweaked so that twenty competitors can compete in these two rings in an over-the-top-rope challenge, with new competitors entering in a gap of sixty seconds.

The winner of this battle royal will become the first contender at Jon Moxley’s interim AEW world heavyweight championship that he won at this past Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Competitors announced for Royal Rampage go as follows:

First Ring: Frankie Kazarian vs. John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Hangman Page vs. Konusuke Takeshita vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee

Second Ring: Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher vs. Max Caster vs. Tony Nese vs. Matt Hardy vs. Dante Martin vs. Brody King

Additionally, on Rampage, The Young Bucks will compete against NJPW stars Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. If the NJPW stars can win, they will earn an AEW tag title shot on a future date.

Plus, Toni Storm will go one-on-one against Nyla Rose on the July 1 episode. Storm has lost the AEW women’s championship match against Thunder Road at Forbidden Door but a win over Rose could put her back into the contender’s position.