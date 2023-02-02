AEW Dynamite: World Champion’s match; Rampage card & more announced

On a rare occasion, the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion will be in action next week on Dynamite as confirmed on last night's episode.

MJF tried to interfere in Bryan Danielson's match against the AEW debutant Timothy Thatcher, attempting to stop Bryan's ongoing streak and thereby stop him from going to AEW Revolution for an Iron Man Match against MJF.

As MJF joined Thatcher, he was stopped by none other than Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan's opponent from last week. The two brawled all the way to the backstage area.

After the segment, Renee Paquette informed MJF that Tony Khan had booked him in a match against the Japanese sensation in a world title eliminator match next week on Dynamite.

I promise you.



You’ll regret ever backing this man. pic.twitter.com/QeZJYoIjUp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 2, 2023

The upcoming episode will feature another world title eliminator match when Jamie Hayter takes on The Bunny. Also confirmed for the show is a tag team championship match.

The Acclaimed will defend their World Tag Team Championships against The Gunns. Despite the champions, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens not approving the match, Billy Gunn declared that the tag titles will be up for grabs on Dynamite.

Also, The Elite will put their AEW trios tag team titles on the line for the second time since winning the belts from PAC and The Lucha Brothers, a few weeks ago. AR Fox and Top Flight will be the challengers for the titles.

That being said, the match card for the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite emanating from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas stands as follows:

- Jamie Hayter (c) vs. The Bunny - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match

- The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

- MJF (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita - AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

- The Elite (c) vs. AR Fox & Top Flight - AEW World Trios Championship Match

- Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH

- The Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet

As for this week's episode of Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will go through their first title match for the World Trios Tag Team Championship against the team of Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy.

Swerve Strickland will take on Brian Pillman Jr. in singles action while the heel alliance of Saraya and Toni Storm will continue to unravel as they will compete in a tag team match. This will mark Saraya's third in-ring outing since coming out of retirement.

At a glance, the match card for the taped February 4 episode of AEW Rampage from the Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio is given below:

- The Elite (c) vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy - AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Match

- RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels

- Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

- Toni Storm & Saraya in tag team action