AEW Full Gear 2022: Women’s Title Match announced; Updated card

It was announced last night during the weekly flagship show of AEW that Toni Storm will put her AEW Interim Women's Title on the line against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear set for November 19th to possibly culminate in their long-term rivalry.

A video package aired during the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite focusing on the bond between Storm and Hayter as this goes way back. In fact, the two actually lived together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Storm claimed that it wasn't until crossing paths in AEW that their relationship has become so bitter, mainly due to the ill advice from Hayter's current mentor, Dr. Britt Baker.

"Jamie Hayter wouldn't even talk to me, she wouldn't even look at me, and it was quite clear that we weren't friends anymore. It was very obvious that she's Britt's friend now."

Hayter in reply claimed that she's always been the same person but since joining AEW she has "a change of attitude" to get noticed by people.

"I feel like I've always been the same person. Maybe people just didn't notice who I was before."

Things have changed between Toni Storm and @jmehytr...

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Ccieh7pIaN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Thus at Full Gear, Toni Storm will go through her fourth overall title defense since winning the Interim AEW Women's World Title at AEW All Out In early September by coming out on top in a four-way match also featuring Hikaru Shida, Baker, and Hayter.

Thunder Rosa was the AEW Women's Champion heading into AEW All Out but she had to pull out of the event due to an injury during the go-home Dynamite episode for the PPV. Since then she has not appeared on AEW television.

In the meantime, Storm has proved to be quite a strong champion with the interim belt as she bested Shida and Serena Deeb in singles capacity. Plus, she also had a successful defense in a four-way match against Baker, Athena, and Deeb at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam episode on September 21.

Storm had previously defeated Hayter in a singles match on the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite to advance in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal.

TONI STORM VS JAMIE HAYTER set for AEW Full Gear for INTERIM AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/zx3wJvTpiM — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 3, 2022

AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19. The updated match card for the show goes as follows:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

- AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

- AEW World Tag Team Titles Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland)

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD