Alternate WWE Wrestlemania match for Batista if Triple H is unavailable

After several considerations, WWE gave a green signal, earlier this year. We received reports that Batista signed a new deal with the company to perform in the future. In fact he might come back on a full-time basis to work in weekly programmes. This would allow him to work through the Wrestlemania season that includes Royal Rumble.

The process began at Smackdown 1000 episode where the Evolution reunited. Batista, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Randy Orton stood inside the same ring to take us back to the Ruthless Aggression Era. Batista teased a future feud with Triple H by taking a shot at the Game on that night. Sources also confirmed it later hinting the match was about to happen.

Reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Batista vs. Triple H was going to be a marquee match at Wrestlemania 35. But we also know that Triple H is dealing with a torn pectoral muscle which might not allow him to compete at Wrestlemania. So WWE officials had to come up with a backup plan. Batista might receive a new opponent in due course in case Triple H remains in an incompetent state.

The same source hinted that another member of Evolution might work against Batista at Wrestlemania 35. Randy Orton could be the alternative opponent for Batista 'if Triple H is unavailable and Batista still wants to work a match'. There is a reason behind the last few words as Batista specifically requested for a match against Triple H.

The good news is that Batista vs. Triple H is still very much in the plan of the WWE creative team. As per the reports of No Holds Barred Podcast, Triple H will recover in time to compete at Wrestlemania 35. Being a veteran, The Game should be able to pull off a miracle by coming back to in-ring action in the least amount of time. Hence, Batista should have his hopes high for this matchup.