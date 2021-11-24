Big matches announced for WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames

The barbaric structure is returning within two weeks from now and the lineups from the men's and women’s divisions are all set.

The 2021 Men’s WarGames match was set up following the main event of last night, when NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retained his title against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat affair.

Tony D’Angelo pulled Dunne to the floor as he went to pin Gargano after delivering the Bitter End. Hayes took advantage and pinned Gargano to retain.

As D’Angelo was greeting Trick Williams at ringside, LA Knight and Grayson Waller came out to the ringside area, starting a brawl. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made the save for Gargano who was being attacked by Carmelo.

Ciampa, Dunne, and Knight cleared the ring after which Bron Breakker came out and stood with Hayes, Waller, and D’Angelo. Brekker yelled out “WarGames!” before they rushed the ring. The two teams continued fighting in the ring to end the show.

Thus, the Men’s WarGames was confirmed will feature Breakker, Hayes, D’Angelo, and Waller going up against Ciampa, Gargano, Dunne, and Knight.

As expected, the final member of the NXT 2.0 Women’s WarGames match, appeared to be Kay Lee Ray who will join Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade. These four babyfaces will team up against Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne).

A WarGames Advantage Ladder Match is set for the next WWE NXT 2.0 episode where Kay Lee Ray will compete against Dakota Kai with the winner earning the advantage for their team in the Women’s WarGames match.

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line at NXT 2.0 WarGames. Next week’s Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner will go down with the winners challenging Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for the straps.

It was announced WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title at WarGames against Joe Gacy. Next week’s NXT will feature Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational which is likely to serve as a warm-up as he prepares to challenge Strong for the title.

A Hair vs. Hair match is also set for WarGames with the lineup being Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson. Last week’s Grimes one-upped Hudson during their in-ring Poker Showdown.

Hudson snapped and cut some Grimes’ hair and beard. Grimes then debuted a new look with shorter hair and issued the challenge for a Hair vs. Hair match at WarGames which was accepted.

WWE NXT War Games 2021 specials airs on WWE Network/Peacock Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card for the show goes as follows:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Legado del Fantasma or Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson