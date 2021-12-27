Big PPV changes ahead as top WWE Raw Superstars test COVID-19 positive?

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Dec 27: WWE Day 1, the inaugural and first pay-per-view event of 2022 was supposed to be held in a grand way to kick things off in the New Year. But as reported earlier, the Omicron variant of coronavirus could prohibit WWE from executing some of those plans at the PPV.



Top WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!” the tweet informed.



Seth was originally scheduled to wrestle at last night’s WWE Live event at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York in a Triple Threat Match with WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens.



But due to COVID protocols, he couldn’t attend the show. Not only that, some more top superstars like WWE Champion Big E, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair were also not backstage at the MSG event.





Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

To cover up the absences, WWE inserted Tommaso Ciampa defending against Pete Dunne into the MSG card while the main event featured the first-ever match with Edge competing against Kevin Owens, inside a Steel Cage.Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to compete at WWE Day 1 in the Raw-brand main event, a Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Championship alongside Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. It’s likely that there’d be changes in the match if Seth misses it due to testing COVID-19 positive.As the COVID-19 outbreak continues in the WWE, a Smackdown Live Event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida from last night also witnessed some changes.WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns missed the show, leading to some speculations. However, there’s no confirmed update available on his status. His Universal Championship defence at Day 1 against Brock Lesnar is still on.Speaking of the PPV event, a title match could be off the card amid the latest COVID-19 Omicron outbreak. Matt Riddle was absent on last week’s RAW this week. The situation around him is still unclear but there’s a fear that one-half of the tag champs might end up missing the PPV.

Originally, Randy Orton and Riddle were supposed to defend their tag team titles at this weekend’s PPV against the winner of the RK-Bro-Nament finale (The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios) from tonight’s Raw.



That match is no more being promoted on the show as we guess some changes could be coming ahead. We hope to get some updates around the title match on the latest red brand December 27 edition from Detroit, Michigan. Meanwhile, this is what the Wrestling Observer previously offered around the situation,



“The original idea was Riddle & Randy Orton defending the tag titles against the winners of a tournament that came down to Rey & Dominick Mysterio vs The Street Profits.



The match was to be on 12/13 Raw but Montez Ford has been unavailable for the past two weeks and the match was announced for 12/27 in Detroit, but at press time the match was no longer being advertised. At press time we were told it is unclear if that match will happen or not.”

