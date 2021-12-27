Big PPV changes ahead as top WWE Raw Superstars test COVID-19 positive?

Bengaluru, Dec 27: WWE Day 1, the inaugural and first pay-per-view event of 2022 was supposed to be held in a grand way to kick things off in the New Year. But as reported earlier, the Omicron variant of coronavirus could prohibit WWE from executing some of those plans at the PPV.
Top WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!” the tweet informed.
Seth was originally scheduled to wrestle at last night’s WWE Live event at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York in a Triple Threat Match with WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens.
But due to COVID protocols, he couldn’t attend the show. Not only that, some more top superstars like WWE Champion Big E, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair were also not backstage at the MSG event.
Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021
Originally, Randy Orton and Riddle were supposed to defend their tag team titles at this weekend’s PPV against the winner of the RK-Bro-Nament finale (The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios) from tonight’s Raw.
That match is no more being promoted on the show as we guess some changes could be coming ahead. We hope to get some updates around the title match on the latest red brand December 27 edition from Detroit, Michigan. Meanwhile, this is what the Wrestling Observer previously offered around the situation,
“The original idea was Riddle & Randy Orton defending the tag titles against the winners of a tournament that came down to Rey & Dominick Mysterio vs The Street Profits.
The match was to be on 12/13 Raw but Montez Ford has been unavailable for the past two weeks and the match was announced for 12/27 in Detroit, but at press time the match was no longer being advertised. At press time we were told it is unclear if that match will happen or not.”
