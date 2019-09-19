Big update on future WWE appearances of Brock Lesnar

On his first appearance in Smackdown, he targeted the reigning WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for a WWE title opportunity which was readily accepted and he is now back in the title picture. The segment ended with an emphatic F-5 which appeared to be a major statement to Kofi and his New Day buddies.

WWE.com later confirmed the match will happen on Smackdown’s FOX Network debut episode on October 4th. Here is the promotion's official statement regarding the same,

"Kofi Kingston is adamant on being a fighting champion, but Brock Lesnar is determined to make the WWE Champion regret that mindset.

"After The New Day secured a Six-Man Tag Team Match victory over Randy Orton & The Revival, The Beast Incarnate returned to deliver Kingston a challenge and then a brutal F-5.

"The WWE Championship will be on the line when SmackDown LIVE heads to FOX as an all-new rivalry emerges. Can Kingston slay The Beast and retain his title, or will Lesnar usher in a whole new era of SmackDown LIVE?"

So, the speculations about Brock Lesnar's potential move to the Smackdown brand on a permanent basis were doing the rounds on the internet. However, that may not be the case as a new future advertisement has surfaced which has him booked for an episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona will host the season premiere of WWE’s flagship show on September 30th. And their official website has enlisted The Beast Incarnate for a marquee appearance. However, it’s still not clear what role will he have on the show as he’s not involved in any storyline right now on Raw.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: As if the season premiere of @WWE #RAW on Sept. 30 at Talking Stick Resort Arena wasn’t big enough, we are now getting an appearance by the ”Beast” Brock Lesnar!



🎟 Get your tix now at https://t.co/gjTK0jfoet pic.twitter.com/XwR1ouzSXV — Talking Stick Resort Arena (@TSRarena) 18 September 2019

This particular Raw episode is set to happen before the WWE Draft (set for October 11th Smackdown and October 14th Raw), which means Wild Card Rule will still be in effect in WWE. It means Brock Lesnar will be free to appear on both Raw and SmackDown Live. However, it will be interesting to see in which brand he will be exclusively available from mid-October.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar’s upcoming match against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship will be his first match on SmackDown in over 15 years! The last time he competed in the Blue brand was against Hardcore Holly in March of 2004. Despite being a product of the 'B-show’ of the WWE, the company mainly used him in Monday Night Raw over the years.

Brock Lesnar is going to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE title on 10/4 on the SmackDown premiere on Fox in Los Angeles.



I was told that this had been in the works for a long time. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) 18 September 2019

Additionally, cagesideseats.com carried a report from John Pollock who informed them that Brock Lesnar's angle for the WWE Championship was a long-time plan. It certainly did not happen on a short-time notice.

But the plot was booked in this particular time of the year keeping in mind that his presence will help to boost Smackdown TV ratings on the new host platform. If FOX officials feel the longest-reigning prime champion of the modern era is a boost then it is only a matter of time that he becomes the new WWE Champion to carry Smackdown on his back with regular appearances.