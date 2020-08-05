Brock Lesnar's huge WWE Summerslam streak to end this month

Brock Lesnar has main-evented six back to back SummerSlam PPVs starting from 2014. This is quite a huge accolade for a WWE Superstar who has been in the marquee spotlight for a particular Big-Four PPV in WWE calendar, in a row that in turn also proves how much the company depends on him.

Originally, this streak of main-eventing SummerSlam would’ve continued if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 outbreak. The original plan of the creative team was to host a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. These two featured in the WrestleMania 36 headliner where Lesnar dropped the WWE Title to the King of Claymore Country.

The Beast could have received a chance to gain his title back but he's not intended to travel amid this coronavirus pandemic. WWE isn’t keen either to use him on TV as there's no audience present in arenas and they don't have to move tickets. So his presence could be saved for a later occasion.

Check out Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam statistics since his debut in WWE, almost two decades ago,

– SummerSlam 2002: Main Event against The Rock (won via pinfall)

– SummerSlam 2003: Co-Main Event against Kurt Angle (lost via submission)

– SummerSlam 2012: Main Event against Triple H (won via submission)

– SummerSlam 2013: Co-Main Event against CM Punk (won via pinfall)

– SummerSlam 2014: Main Event against John Cena (won via pinfall)

– SummerSlam 2015: Main Event against The Undertaker (lost via TKO)

– SummerSlam 2016: Main Event against Randy Orton (won via TKO)

– SummerSlam 2017: Main Event against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a Fatal-4-Way Match (won via pinfall)

– SummerSlam 2018: Main Event against Roman Reigns (lost via pinfall)

– SummerSlam 2019: Main Event against Seth Rollins (lost via pinfall)

As you can see, Brock Lesnar has been seen in eight SummerSlam main events which are more than any WWE Superstar and thereby re-dubbing this show as The Beast's Playground. The tradition of seeing him in a mega match in the August PPV gets broken, this year and there’s no confirmed update available, either on his comeback.

SummerSlam 2020 will now see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his belt against “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton in the main event. Interestingly, this is the first-ever-time, he will compete in a match in the second biggest pay-per-view of the year. He's certainly earned this spot by pinning his predecessor at WrestleMania who captured the top spot at SummerSlam, for years.