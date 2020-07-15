Brock Lesnar set to miss WWE Summerslam 2020

In addition to the san audience show, the company won't have the originally scheduled main-eventer, Brock Lesnar as well in a double blow for the show. The Beast Incarnate dropped the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 at a similar venue and atmosphere against Drew McIntyre.

There were rumours that WWE had plans for a rematch between them this time in front of the audience at SummerSlam. But the coronavirus pandemic won't allow them to run the program as they've already listed out Lesnar from the PPV card.

WrestleVotes has reported that the former WWE Champion would not return for SummerSlam 2020. The absence of fans is a big reason for this tough decision taken from the company's point of view.

Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction in the company and he helps to pull the crowd into shows. But, WWE feel, as sans audience shows have become mandatory nowadays, there is no point in featuring him on the card.

The source also disclosed how plans around SummerSlam had to be canceled in recent times. Edge’s injury played a big part in these alterations as he was reportedly set to compete in a third bout against Randy Orton on the show,

“Was told this weekend the projected SummerSlam card that creative had in place a few months ago has been torn up. Edge’s injury played a big part, as well as the lack of audience – no fans means WWE has little desire to have Lesnar on the PPV. 2 major matches scrapped.”

The other match is supposedly the one involving Brock Lesnar against either Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley. On a contradictory note, Ringsidenews.com informed that he never had a match booked for SummerSlam in the first place.

The plan for him has always been to continue the hiatus, anyway as WWE knew they won't be able to gather crowd until September, at least.

Ringside News added that they asked about Lesnar plans being canceled and got told that story “is bullsh*t” as SummerSlam plans aren't set up, yet let alone being “ripped up.” They didn’t even have the initial card in mind, as of last week. The creative team was focused on Extreme Rules, rather,

"WWE was too preoccupied with The Horror Show at Extreme Rules to book SummerSlam. Now that Extreme Rules is booked they are focusing on SummerSlam and whatever the company is doing on August 30th. We have also received no clarification about what the August 30th event will be other than it is not Evolution II."

It looks like, we’ll now see Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton as the main event of SummerSlam, in changed circumstances. Meanwhile, it will be the first time since 2014 that Brock Lesnar won't feature in the main event of the biggest party of the summer as WWE is saving him up for future appearances when they go back to normal.