Championship match for Summerslam altered on WWE Smackdown Live

Last night’s show kicked off with Renee Young interviewing Becky Lynch about the Summerslam match. Carmella decided to interfere in the segment and went straight on to insult her netx challenger. Meanwhile, James Ellsworth music hit the arena and when Becky was looking at the ramp, Mella attacked her from behind.

She brought a chair to the ring and set it down to deliver a DDT on it. But Charlotte Flair stopped the onslaught and saved her buddy. She gave a big boot and followed it up with a suplex to send Carmella out of the ring. Charlotte and Becky stood tall to close the opening segment of Smackdown.

Carmella was furious with this and started to attack Paige verbally at backstage. Smackdown GM had heard enough of the trash and inserted the champion in a match against Charlotte Flair. And added a stipulation that stated If The Queen won the match then she will be added to the upcoming championship match at Summerslam.

Charlotte dominated the main event match of Smackdown Live for most part. When the fight went outside, she delivered a spectacular moonsault off the barricade onto the Princess of Staten Island. Thereafter, we witnessed two pendant moves of Flair in the form of Natural Selection and the Figure Eight lock which ended the match as quickly as possible.

This win has now turned the Smackdown women’s title match to a triple threat match featuring Charlotte, Becky, and Carmella. Becky was not happy with Flair returning and stealing her spotlight. She had the opportunity to win the title for the first time since two years, but now Charlotte being added into the context has made the job tough for her.

As far as Charlotte Flair’s return is concerned, she could not have asked for anything better. A very few will expect a title opportunity straight after the comeback. The genetically superior athlete definitely snatched the chance by submitting the champion.