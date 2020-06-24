Charlotte Flair out of WWE action for the rest of 2020?

As per reports, the genetically superior athlete will not return anytime soon and leaves a huge void on the red brand, which could struggle for real star power with Becky Lynch already gone from the scene due to motherhood.

Charlotte Flair competed in singles action against Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week's episode of Raw. She lost the match after submitting to the Asuka Lock.

She apparently dealt a kayfabe injury as she got into a fight with Nia Jax, before and after the match. WWE will now use this angle to write The Queen off the storylines. They have already issued an update which says she "may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture."

talkSPORT reported that Charlotte Flair is set for a long break from WWE. She’ll be off TV for at least six weeks to a couple of months. If WWE can't sketch a good return storyline for her, she might not be on TV for the rest of the year. At this point, the ten-time women's champion won't be available at the second biggest event of the year, SummerSlam.

“Sources have told talkSPORT that Flair will be taking an extended break from WWE. The 34-year-old has been a constant on the show for years now and she is going to be taking some personal time and having some surgery.

"The idea is that she will return around Royal Rumble season next year, but if a good story pops up before then – around Survivor Series – she would be open to return later this year. There’s a 0 percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam.”

The second-generation superstar is reportedly taking some 'personal' time-off as she gears up for an undisclosed surgery. Only if a storyline comes up that is in Flair's interest, she would be consider a return later this year around Survivor Series in November.

It was also noted by the source that Vince McMahon could bring back Charlotte Flair as early as September once she recovers from her surgery, but that is not the current plan. The extended break could go all the way through till Royal Rumble 2020 meaning which she won't be back until WrestleMania 37 build up begins.

It was reported that Charlotte Flair was supposed to be an integral part of the Raw Women's Championship program after Becky Lynch was gone from Raw due to pregnancy reasons. According to Dave Meltzer, a triple threat with the lineup of Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax was planned for SummerSlam 2020, but that has been scrapped from the card now.