Confirmed: SoFi Stadium in California to host WWE Wrestlemania 37

As first reported in Los Angeles Times, Wrestlemania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium (also known as The New Rams And Chargers Stadium) in Inglewood, California on March 28th, 2021.

Thus, the rumours of WWE bringing the extravaganza to the huge market of California have come true as promotions begin with 'Wrestlemania goes Hollywood’ tagline.

Later, WWE shared a post on Twitter to confirm the venue as well as release more details around the biggest event of the year, next year. As always, the other weekend programs are also scheduled to emanate alongside Wrestlemania 37. Whereas the main show will be hosted by SoFi Stadium, Staples Center in Los Angeles will serve as the venue for other TV tapings.

A WrestleMania Axxess is also scheduled for that weekend at The Los Angeles Convention Center for which the date will be announced later. Here’s the released schedule for Wrestlemania 37 weekend.

• March 25th – WWE Hall Of Fame – Staples Center

• March 26th – Friday Night SmackDown – Staples Center

• March 27th – NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles – Staples Center

• March 28th – WrestleMania 37 – SoFi Stadium

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles,” WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon said. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza.”

The under-construction SoFi Stadium has a capacity of 70,240 which can be expanded up to 100,240. The exact count might be available once the decoration gets finalized.

But WWE would want the maximum number of attendees on the show as they like to create new records with every passing edition. Wrestlemania 32 in 2016 holds the highest attendance record where the AT&T Stadium capacitated 101,763 people, according to WWE.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Brad Shepard have already broken the news of Wrestlemania 37 date and location, before the official confirmation. It was reported that Sofi Stadium will be home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams starting from this year. The venue is also likely to serve as the home for SuperBowl 56 on February, 6th 2022.

So the city officials must be willing to 'work out all the kinks’ by hosting the grandeur of sports entertainment before they present a mainstream spectacle. But, Wrestlemania would also come up with a lifetime experience to the loyal WWE fan base present in California in 2021.